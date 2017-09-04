Make Better Fashion Choices With These Smart Suggestions

When did you last go clothes shopping? When you haven't shopped in ages, you probably need to update your look. Don't worry. The excellent tips provided below will help radically transform your wardrobe.

You should always own a black pair of pants in a smooth fabric. You can wear those for a casual occasion if you pair it with a casual top. You can wear the same pair of pants for a more formal occasion if your pair it with a more satin top with sparkly jewelry.

A belt can entirely change your look. Belts are available in an endless array of colors and designs, so the possibilities are literally endless. A bright belt is the perfect way to add fun to a simple pair of jeans.

Try a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner if you struggle with frizz. These products help to shield the hair from outside moisture. Additionally, avoid anything that adds volume to hair.

Sheer clothing can be sexy, but beware of how sheer and what's showing. If you pick unwisely, you can run the risk of looking cheap, not classy.

Keep a few pairs of classic shoes in traditional colors on hand. Having fun with the varying styles that shoes come in is recommended, but is always nice to have a pair of shoes that can go with almost any dress or pantsuit. Do not avoid changing trends, yet keep classic accessories in your wardrobe as well.

A good fashion tip is to start experimenting with your style if you've become very bored with your wardrobe. You can do this by simply trying out a new type of clothing that you've never worn before such as a scarf or certain kind of dress. This will definitely freshen up your wardrobe.

If you have a lighter skin tone and you are looking to dye your hair a darker shade, consider dying it a dark shade of brown instead of opting for jet black. Choosing a brown tone is much more flattering since it will not make you look too washed out.

You can prevent dry cuticles and cracking nails by drinking more pure filtered water. Your nails and cuticles may be dry due to lack of hydration. This can be the case particularly in the winter as that is a time when the air lacks moisture and heat. Give your nails a treat by massaging them twice a day with moisture rich shea butter. Shea butter can also be applied to hands before you retire for the night. Wear gloves over them while sleeping.

If you have "problem" hair, you may be washing it too much. It's not always a good idea to wash your hair daily. When you do this, you strip natural oils and end up with a chemical buildup on your hair. If you must wash your hair daily, use gentle, natural shampoo and conditioner and don't scrub your hair. Just stroke the product through it and let it rinse out gently under warm, running water. Allow your hair to air dry rather than blow-drying.

If you are going to a evening formal event, then a black suit is a wonderful choice. However, an event in the afternoon or mid-day calls for more pleasant colors. People wearing black during the day are usually undertakers, priests, secret agents or funeral attendees. If you are not aiming at this persona then you should avoid black suits in the daytime.

Think about your body before you wear a shirt with horizontal stripes. If you weigh more than you want to, horizontal stripes can make you visually appear wider than you really are. Very few individuals can pull off this look and have it actually work out as anything but a disaster.

You can prevent having oily hair by shampooing your hair every day. If your hair is very oily, you may wish to leave your shampoo on your scalp for about five minutes before rinsing it out. Once your hair is dry, try not to brush it very much or run your hands through it as this will stimulate oil production.

When washing whites, use bleach to extend the longevity of your clothing. Do not use too much bleach as this can make your clothes look yellow over time.

When you go shopping, bring your friends so that they can critique your choices. Sometimes, you will not know what will look great on your friend until you are there with them trying things on.

You can tell your friend about the latest that you learned about fashion so that they know you are really trying to help out their image. It's a good thing to assist a friend with their fashion so that they are looking as good as possible when they go out with you.

Sometimes you want matching color clothes for an exercise class, or you might be helping a bride or groom get ready for their marriage ceremony. You spend at least a few minutes every day focused on fashion. Save some of those moments for something else with the time saving tips in this article that make fashion easier.