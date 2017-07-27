Producing New Combinations From Your Existing Wardrobe

There is nothing wrong with seeking fashion advice. It is only natural to want to look great. With all the different clothing options, sometimes it can be quite overwhelming when you are looking for the clothes that make you look your best. Use the information shared here and you can dress to impress.

Looking great does not have to cost a fortune. If you want to build your wardrobe but don't have the funds to get the look you're after, check out your local thrift and consignment stores. These stores offer a plethora of fashion options at a fraction of their retail price.

You should always own a white blouse in your basic wardrobe. You can wear practically any color bottom to match. Pair it with slacks for a casual look for work. Wear a full skirt for times when you are going out for a nice dinner. Wear jeans with it for an active look.

Buy a variety of jewelry pieces. If you have a good number of colors and styles, you will always have something that matches your outfit. You then will not have to worry about purchasing jewelry to match every outfit that you buy. Think variety and you will have more than one option for an outfit.

There are tons of hair accessory choices. The sky is really the limit here, and you can choose from different braids and headbands, bows and ribbons, clips and curlers, and much, much more. Include various hair accessories for practical and aesthetic purposes. Many female athletes mix sporty pieces from their wardrobe with scrunchies in a rainbow of colors. If it's a fancy night on the town instead, pick a classy hairband to match your outfit.

Do not wear your hair too dark if you have lighter skin and/or lighter eyes. While darker hair looks nice on people that have darker eyes and skin tones, it will only make you look washed out. If you must darken your hair, put some streaks in it in order to brighten them up.

If you are used to dressing down but you would like to spruce up your style, try buying some sparkly accessories. These will make your outfit look brighter and you will not have to change your entire style. You can make a plain outfit fit for any occasion by changing the style of accessories.

Wearing white clothes after Labor Day is actually okay. You can wear white at any time; don't let a date stop you from wearing the color. If you feel and look your best wearing white, wear it, but do make sure the fabric is appropriate for the season. No one is going to say anything to you about it.

A little quirkiness does not hurt when it comes to fashion. Wear your shirt not totally buttoned or mismatch your shoes. You can't be perfect; controlled chaos helps you stand apart from the pack and shows off your uniqueness.

Always dress respectfully for the occasion. Don't wear a tube top if you're going to a wedding, and don't shorts to the prom. Learn to respect fashion traditions, even if you're tempted to defy them for no good reason. Is it really going to hurt to to put on that tie Mom wants you to wear to church? Showing respect in how you dress will gain you respect in return.

Sign up for a newsletter on fashion that will keep you current. Lead your friends in the fashion scene by knowing ahead of time what looks, colors and fabrics are on the fashion horizon.

Learn how to properly care for your clothes. If you have garments or outfits you look great in, you want to keep looking great in them. Find out what special care instructions they have for washing, drying or dry cleaning. Also, learn what you have that will get warped from hanging, and find room in your dresser for them instead.

If you have a pet, keep that in mind when shopping for clothing. There is nothing more frustrating than putting on that cute little black dress only to end up covered in white cat hair the second you sit on the sofa. Keep pets in mind when choosing clothing colors and fabrics, and avoid the stress.

Don't be afraid to accessorize. The right accessory can turn the average outfit into a fashion statement. Pick a fun accessory and let it shine. Try adding a colorful scarf, a fun chunky necklace or a blinged-out belt. Be careful though, while one eye-catching accessory can enhance an outfit, don't go crazy. You want your piece to serve as an eye-catcher.

Do not forget about your hair and makeup when it comes to fashion. It is very easy to get used to a hair style or a manner of applying makeup but if you do not change with the times it can make you look older than you are, which you surely do not want.

After reading these tips, you are prepared to be fashionable. Fashion doesn't always mean the items you wear, it is also how you carry yourself. Stay fashionable by making the choices that make you feel good!