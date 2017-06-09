Basic Style Advice To Look Great Every Day

Have you ever noticed what others are wearing? Of course you have. You aren't the first person to look at others' clothes, and you aren't the last. But that means, of course, that people are looking at what you have on. Doesn't that make you want to dress better? Here are some tips to show you how.

If you are going directly from work to an evening out on the town, take a few makeup basics with you to change your look. Consider darker lipstick and some smoky eye shadow to transform your look. You may also darken your blush a bit, providing some contour for darker time. These three products will ease the transition.

Buy clothes that do not lose their flair. It is nearly impossible to keep up with current trends unless you have an unlimited amount of money to work with. To ensure that you look great no matter what the trends are you should just focus on buying clothes that can weather any fashion storm.

Read fashion magazines at least once a month. If you want to stay up to date on what is hot and what is not you need to do your research. Fashion magazines will keep you informed through each season and as trends develop. If you feel that you ate still missing out there are television shows dedicated to fashion as well.

Wear clothes that flatter your body type. Just because something is in style does not mean that you should wear it. Every style was created with a certain body type in mind. For example, skinny jeans were not made to make people look skinny; they were made for people that already are thin.

One piece of clothing that never goes out of style is the simple black dress. A black dress looks good on anyone because it produces a slimming effect, which is something all women want. You can find this dress in any discount store, but if you want one that will last, you need to search elsewhere and be willing to spend more money.

There is nothing wrong with using hair accessories, but do not use too many at once because it will make you look tacky. Limit them to no more than two at a time. Furthermore, avoid using hair accessories that are so large that they overpower your hairstyle or make your head look too small.

Teasing your hair actually results in damaged or brittle hair instead of giving it volume. Also, never style your hair so that it is two different textures. You will look messy as opposed to looking edgy and quirky.

When you are at a makeup store, it is vital that you are constantly thinking about what you want your makeups to do for you. This will help you find the right makeup for your style and will help you buy the correct thing. For example, you should consider upcoming events and what is the style you want to portray.

Plus-sized women can give the illusion of being smaller by avoiding large floral patterns. This will make you look larger and that is very unflattering. Focus instead on small patterns and prints to take the attention away from your overall size.

Don't shy away from thrift stores. You may be reluctant to wear used clothing, but keep an open mind. If you don't have much money to spend on a new outfit, your local thrift store could prove perfect. Check out thrift stores regularly. You could end up finding some unique, fashionable additions to your wardrobe.

If you are going to a evening formal event, then a black suit is a wonderful choice. However, an event in the afternoon or mid-day calls for more pleasant colors. People wearing black during the day are usually undertakers, priests, secret agents or funeral attendees. If you are not aiming at this persona then you should avoid black suits in the daytime.

Own a nice large set of black sunglasses. If you have red eyes from a rough night or under eye bags from a poor night's sleep, you can hide them with a stylish pair of sunglasses. They are a classic, glamorous style and evoke Audrey Hepburn or Jackie Kennedy. A nice pair can be had at a good price.

One great fashion tip is to pay attention to what specific designer or brand fit you best. This is a very good idea because many times, a designer will mold their outfits around a specific body type or individual so you will find success with much of their clothing options.

Knowing what the purpose of certain footwear is a good way to avoid any fashion mix ups. For example, sandals were designed to be worn by people going to the beach or for people at the pool. Therefore, you should not wear your sandals all the time as it is unfashionable.

Choosing outfits to wear does not have to be difficult. You do not have to dress like anyone in particular. Be true to your own taste and find your own style. Express who you are through your clothes. Apply some of the suggestions in this article, and start having fun putting together your wardrobe.