The Best Ways To Extend The Life Of Your Makeup

So many people want to look their best whenever they can. It is a very pleasing feeling to know you look good each day. There are a plethora of beauty tips available, and here are some to get you started.

Always make sure that you are not allergic to the fake eyelashes you plan to wear. Add a small bit of glue to the bare skin of your forearm to see if any chemicals in the glue will cause a reaction. Carefully cover the area that you are using to perform the allergy test.

Select a curling iron, one size smaller than the curls you desire. This will help to ensure that your curls don't get limp or fall out after you put all the work into curling them. They will be a little tight at first but after you finish, gently run your fingers through them to break them up, and then hair spray to perfection.

If you are fighting an irritating, itchy and flaky scalp, you can use yogurt to remove flakes and keep your scalp itch-free. Simply massage a plain Greek or dairy yogurt into your scalp, then allow it to sit for no longer than 15 minutes. After you rinse, you should notice less flakes and itching.

Before putting on your favorite sandals for the summer season, take the time to moisturize your feet using Vaseline. Before bed, slather your feet with a thick layer of Vaseline and cover them with an old pair of socks. As you sleep, the Vaseline will penetrate thick, calloused skin, helping to eliminate cracks and dryness. The next morning when you remove the socks, your feet will be soft and supple so you can wear your favorite sandals with pride.

Apply a moisturizer that is light before putting a fake tan on your skin. A fake tan will collect on spots of your skin that are dry. You should make sure you pay attention to your feet, elbows, knees and around your wrists. Apply lotion to these areas before applying a fake tanner.

For smooth, streak-free results, exfoliate your skin before applying self-tanner. Dead, dry skin can cause self-tanner to absorb unevenly. This can result in streaks, splotches and areas of color that are darker than they should be. You can eliminate this problem by exfoliating your skin before you apply self-tanner. By removing dead skin cells, exfoliating can help ensure that yourself tanner absorbs evenly and gives you a beautiful, streak-free glow.

Change your pillowcase to make yourself more beautiful. A simple way to avoid unnecessary wrinkles is to switch your case from a cotton type to a satin or silk case. Cotton is drying and rough on skin and it known to cause wrinkles, typically, on the side of your face that you sleep on.

Commit to drinking enough water every day. You need to drink eight to ten glasses a day for maximum beauty benefit. Being hydrated will help you look younger, and will also help you keep in better overall fitness. Do not neglect yourself and you will have great results from any beauty program.

To improve your lip color application, always apply lip balm first. The lip balm will leave your lips soft and moisturized, and will allow your lip color to go on smoothly. Try using a basic, untinted lip balm so that you don't effect the color of the lipstick or lip gloss you're using.

If you want your lips to look plump and beautiful, try a glossy approach. Use a concealer brush dipped in bronzer that is a shade 2 deeper than your skin tone, and outline the edge of your lips. Use a gloss on top with gold highlights to complete the look.

Bump up your hair color. If you have dyed your hair and the results aren't as dramatic as you like you can fix this by adding a box of hair coloring to your shampoo. Lather it into your hair and let it set for 5 minutes, then rinse it out.

Putting on your own nail polish can be very frustrating, especially when using your non-dominant hand. Next time, apply your normal two color coats and a topcoat in the evening (give the polish a few hours to dry before bedtime). Don't worry too much if the polish gets on your cuticles. Then, in the morning, take a hot shower, and all the extra polish on your cuticles and skin will rub right off.

Beauty is a combination of things that make a person appealing. The one factor that stands out the most is skin care. Men have a tendency to overlook their skin, because they don't realize what an impact it can make.

If you want the skin around your eyes to look beautiful and ageless, it is crucial that you take the necessary steps to avoid premature aging. Make sure to apply an eye gel serum, or light cream every morning. Apply your eye cream after moisturizing. Make sure you select an eye cream that contains at least an SPF8 so that you will protect against sun damage and photo-aging.

You don't have to be a supermodel or a makeup artist to look and feel beautiful. Ultimately, if you feel good about yourself, it will show and that's the most beautiful thing you can do. Just remember the tips in this article and you'll be on your way to feeling confident and beautiful.